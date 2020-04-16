Coronavirus: Women's football faces "existential threat,quot;, says FIFPRO report | Football news







Many women soccer players are at risk of losing their livelihoods due to the global soccer shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by the FIFPRO players union.

The report said specific measures were needed to help women's soccer during the crisis, which halted world sport and caused the postponement of major international events, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Otherwise, she said, the women's game could face an "almost existential threat."

More to follow …