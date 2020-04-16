Coronavirus: NFL prepares to 'adjust as needed' in the middle of a pandemic | NFL news





The games for the new NFL season will launch on May 9.

The NFL has said it "will be prepared to adapt as needed," as it pulls together next season's game schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The games for the new campaign are expected to be released on May 9 with the plan to play a full schedule vs. full stadiums.

However, there are also contingency plans to play a reduced schedule with reduced fan numbers or closed doors.

The statement, which was issued to the Washington PostRead: "We are committed to protecting the health of our fans, players, club and league staff, and communities.

"We look forward to the 2020 NFL season, and our guidelines and decisions will be guided by the latest advice from medical and public health officials, as well as current and future government regulations.

"We will continue to plan for the season and be prepared to adjust as needed, just as we have done with free agency, the draft and now the off-season schedule."

This year's NFL Draft will take place in & # 39; virtual & # 39; after the cancellation of a public event in Las Vegas due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be screened live on Sky Sports.

Other American sports – NBA, NHL and MLS – have been suspended, while the start of the women's baseball and basketball seasons has been delayed.