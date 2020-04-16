Coronavirus in the UK: map and case count

There have been at least 103,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, according to a New York Times database. As of Thursday morning, 13,729 people had died.





Sources: Department of Health and Social Assistance, Public Health of England, Public Health of Scotland, Public Health of Wales, Public Health Agency of Northern Ireland, Directorate of Medical Director. The data for Scotland and Wales are reported by the public health boards. The circles are classified according to the number of people who tested positive, which may differ from where they got the disease.

This is how the number of cases and deaths in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland grows:

New cases in Britain have continued to grow in recent weeks, even when they have leveled off or decreased in Italy and Spain. But officials have expressed optimism that the growth rate in cases and deaths was slowing, and researchers at Imperial College London estimate that social distancing measures are working to reduce transmission rates. The nation continues to report around 5,000 new cases every day, the vast majority of which are in England.

Britain waited until March 23 to impose a national blockade, later than other European countries, after a debate on how aggressively it should try to stem the spread of the virus. He also had a slow start to testing and tracing contacts, with front-line doctors and nurses who were unable to get tested. The UK has promised to carry out 100,000 tests a day in late April.

The epidemic has devastated the nation's political establishment, primarily Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who ended up in intensive care with a serious case of the virus before being released on Sunday.

Until now, Britain's National Health Service has been able to handle the increase in the number of patients, although there are persistent reports of the lack of protective equipment. Scottish and Welsh officials have expressed concern over reports that the NHS in England is being prioritized for personal protective equipment, although Downing Street denies the allegations.

The governments daily death statistics do not include those who died in nursing homes. The Office for National Statistics publishes figures that include those victims, though they delay the hospital numbers by 12 days. As a result, the death toll is estimated to be at least 1,000 people higher than the daily number. The low level of evidence means that the number of cases is probably a multiple of the reported numbers.

Where can you find more information?



