Coronavirus in Italy: map and case count

There have been at least 165,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Italy, according to the Italian Department of Civil Protection. As of Thursday morning, 21,645 people had died.





Confirmed cases in Italy

Total cases

Per capita

Total cases reported per 100,000 people +10 +100 +200 There are no reported cases Double click to enlarge the map. Use two fingers to scroll and zoom. Tap for more details.

Source: Italian Department of Civil Protection. The circles are classified according to the number of people who tested positive, which may differ from where they got the disease.

This is how the number of new known cases and deaths is growing in the provinces of Italy.

Cases by region and province Cases For 100,000 people Deaths For 100,000 people +

Lombardy 62,153 618 11,377 113 +

Emilia-Romagna 21,029 472 2,788 63 +

Piedmont 18,229 418 2,015 46 +

Veneto 14,624 298 940 19 +

Tuscany 7,666 206 556 fifteen +

Liguria 5,936 383 807 52 +

The Marks 5,503 361 746 49 +

Trentino-Alto Adige 5,444 508 541 fifty +

straight 5,232 89 311 5 5 +

Campania 3,807 66 278 5 5 Show everything Note: Detailed death data was not available for some areas.

Italy, the center of the pandemic last month, is emerging from its worst days, when some hospitals in the north were overwhelmed with new patients. Experts say a steady decline in hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks is a "reliable,quot; trend. The number of new cases began to stabilize in the first week of April, although thousands of new infections continue to be reported every day.

A handful of commercial businesses will reopen Tuesday, including bookstores and stationeries. But the country's broader shutdown, which bans all nonessential movement across the country, is expected to remain in place until at least May 3. Controls have been tightened since the closure was imposed last month: the parks are closed and all outdoor activities are now heavily restricted – and fines are steep.

Over the weekend, a working group was formed to advise the government on the gradual reopening of the country. Officials in Lombardy, a small town in the north that recorded the country's first confirmed case on February 20, have stated that they will not reopen any commercial business yet.

How the cases are growing



This is how the number of new cases changes over time:

New cases reported per day in Italy January 22 April 15 7-day average New cases

New deaths reported per day in Italy January 22 April 15 7-day average New deaths Note: The scale graph for deaths is adjusted from the case graph to show the trend.

The Italian Department of Civil Protection provides daily regional and provincial data in Italian and English. Data includes the number of confirmed cases, deaths, recoveries, hospitalized patients, and the number of people in intensive care. The data on the number of "swabs,quot; performed each day reflects the number of tests performed, not the number of people tested.

The head of the Italian Civil Protection agency estimated that the number of cases could be up to ten times greater than the current figure. In the most affected areas, testing tends to be limited to patients admitted to a hospital, and medical workers have stopped performing post-mortem swabs on patients who die at home.

Where can you find more information?



Read more about the cost that the virus has caused in Italian families, the health system and some particularly vulnerable populations such as priests and nuns, supermarket employees and homeless people. Italy, the unfortunate vanguard of the western democracies battling the virus, is now weighing up different options on how to reopen the country, and having the right antibodies could play a role in determining who gets to work and who doesn't.

This is where you can find more detailed information in Italian: