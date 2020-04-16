"Contagion" Director Steven Soderbergh to Lead DGA Task Force on Restarting Film – Deadline

Steven Soderbergh, former national vice president of the DGA and director of the pandemic thriller Contagion, will lead a Directors Guild working group to try to get the members, and the city, back to work.

DGA President Thomas Schlamme and National Executive Director Russell Hollander told members Thursday night that the task force has been appointed "to do a thorough review of the issues at hand and make recommendations to board". The task force is consulting with the best epidemiologists in the field, and we will collaborate with our sister unions and unions and employers as we develop a comprehensive guide to help us all return to work safely. ”

"One of the main concerns we are hearing right now is about when we will return to work and how we can be sure that it is safe to do so," they said (read the full letter here). "Rest assured this is something we've also spent a lot of time thinking about." While we don't have a response on when production will resume, we are taking steps to address how we can be sure when it happens. "

A second national board committee, they said, has been appointed "to focus on preserving the community theater experience so that when it's safe to do so, their feature films intended to be seen on a big screen have that opportunity." The committee, comprised of feature film directors, assistant directors, and unit production managers, will now begin work to examine ways to promote that safe return to theatrical exhibition that is so important to our culture and our art. Simultaneously with our planning for tomorrow, we continue to act with great urgency in the here and now for members to pass today. ”

"As we all remain focused on today and tomorrow," they wrote, "we hope that we can also find some comfort and consolation in our past days." Both to have the support and the base of a Guild that has more than 80 years of strength, as well as to know that our work done up to this point is to keep people entertained and committed, and possibly even raise their spirits around the world . That need is going nowhere. And when the time is right, we will return to work, we will return to the set and we will do what we love … tell stories. "

