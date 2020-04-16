Conor Coady Off Script: Why did I have to leave Liverpool? Football news

















39:38



Coady talks about making his Liverpool debut; playing with Jamie Carragher and dreaming of playing for England

In our latest episode of the Off Script series, Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Conor Coady sits down with Jamie Carragher and Geoff Shreeves of Sky Sports for an enormously entertaining and extensive interview.

They discuss Coady and Carragher's time together in Liverpool and why Coady had to leave; the transformation of his career since he joined Nuno Espirito Santo in Molineux; his greatest fear and how good is Adama Traore; His ambitions for England, as well as VAR, his own goals, and the Tiger King!

I am always thinking that I hope this is not the window where we lose a Ruben, a Joao, a Jota or an Adama Conor Coady

Why did you leave Liverpool after nine years at Anfield?

Coady made only one appearance for Liverpool

"Brendan Rodgers was good to me when I was young. I had seasonal training with the first team at Melwood, and learning from them was very important to me, but I always knew it was difficult. I was always realistic, I was always realistic. first team, how to play and do things.

"I knew that at some point I would have to leave Liverpool to really experience being a first-team player. It was the best decision I ever made, and Brendan Rodgers was great at that; he pushed to loan me and I'm trying to improve my game.

Coady (back row, third from left) left Liverpool in the summer of 2014

"Even while on loan at Sheffield United (in 2013-14), I loved the season and it was a great club for me, on my return I still knew it was going to be difficult. Liverpool were always improving, they were always improving, and The players in my position were ridiculous. But I just wanted to play soccer. I knew where I was, the kind of level I was at, but I just wanted to be part of a first team, playing games that meant something, playing against men. "

What role has Nuno played in Wolves' recent success?

Coady has hailed Nuno's influence on Wolves

"The greatest, really. Since he entered, he has been fantastic with everyone, he entered with a way of playing. That has been the most important thing for him. He has never changed, there are parts within the formation and the system that have changed, In terms of different days, we could be playing against different players and teams, but we will always play the same way.

"Some players may have a little change in their role, a two in the center of the field, a three up front or whatever, but our tasks will never change on the field, and that's what he talks about most, our tasks that establishes us in the week.

"I think it is the most important thing, we have stuck to our principles even from the Championship to reach the Premier League. It has been fantastic, it has changed the whole direction and dynamics of the club."

What is your VAR verdict after your Premier League debut?

Coady is not a fan of VAR

"Everyone talks about it, it is difficult. I cannot tell you how difficult it is when you are playing and a decision comes, it is very difficult to understand it."

"VAR is here to stay, I look back on some of the interviews I did after the games and thought I shouldn't have said that or done that, and I looked a little stupid there, but it's very difficult when the excitement is so Strong. High. The amount you want to win in a Premier League game, the fire in your belly, if you lose it by two millimeters, it's very difficult to understand. But it's here to stay. "

Have you and Jamie scored an OG or two in the past few years?

Carragher scores a spectacular goal against Man Utd at Anfield

"Is it four or five that I got last season (actually scored three)? However, people are sewing me, there was one last season that was coming in and it diverted me and went in the corner. I'm not having that, They are not your own goals, are they?

"Last season I got four or five or something like that, but half of them were deviations. You can't call them own goals! I'm just trying to block it and you watch on TV and they're saying goal! It was one against Burnley that I think When I slide, I put it in my own goal. It wasn't good. "

Is there a fear that wolves will lose their best players?

Coady is desperate to keep players like Neves in Wolves

"I am looking at the players around me, I am not looking at myself, but I am thinking about the players around me. I hope this is not the window. I will be the same when the next window comes, whenever it is.

"Honestly, the satisfaction I get playing for Wolves, the players I'm playing with, I consider myself lucky because I've been there for a few years and to see the players that have come through the door in the past few years." it's fantastic.

"I am always thinking that I hope this is not the window where we lose a Ruben (Neves), a Joao (Moutinho), a (Diego) Jota or an Adama (Traore). The way the club is at the moment, and the players and characters that we have in the locker room, I would not change it for anything in the world. So I think that in every window I hope it is not this one ".

How good and strong is Adama Traore?

Coady has praised the way of Traore in Molineux

"He could have played in the NFL, it was offered to him when he was younger. He doesn't do gymnastics in his arms or upper body. It is quite a force work on his legs to make him more powerful and explosive. He's fast, he's some player

"It is a credit to him, and how proud he can be of himself, it has been fantastic for the team, you can see it in his final product and the way he adequately tracks and defends and listens to the manager's ideas and takes it in bill,quot;. It's credit to how hard he works, he's one of the hardest players I've ever seen and it's great to have him at the club. "

Do you have ambitions to play for England?

Coady represented England at the U20 level under Peter Taylor

"It is always in your head how incredible it would be to play for your country. It is something you think and dream about, it is the pinnacle of any Englishman's career."

"Do I really think about joining the team? No, I am quite realistic about where I am and I focus on the situation I am in. If I start thinking about certain things that are not here, I will be disappointed if they don't come, so I make sure I don't and focus on the Wolves and getting better, and as long as I do, that's all that makes me happy.

"I think about it, I think it would be amazing? Of course, it's the pinnacle of any Englishman's career, but I would never pressure myself to say, 'I need to start playing well here because the manager of the national team here. & # 39; Because if I don't go in I'll be disappointed. It's not something I often think about really. "

What have you been compulsively looking at while isolating?

Coady has been looking for ways to stay entertained during isolation.

"I saw The Stranger the other day. It's pretty good, we never saw Peaky Blinders, but we started that and we're in episode three. We can only get a partner when the kids go to bed.

"(King Tiger?) A lot of people have talked about it! I've had people send me pictures of the faces next to the tigers."

