I often walk around the Tigris at this hour. There is hardly anyone there anymore. Families who used to spread their blankets on the strip of the park by the river no longer have a picnic, and street vendors of cheap cookies and orange drinks have gone home. So the silence of this twilight walk is a sad but peaceful interlude. It will soon be too hot to walk even at night, but for now the afternoons are mild.

Baghdad, a city of about seven million, is usually a cacophony. The infrastructure is in ruins and garbage piles up, but the city had been defiantly alive.

Until the curfew, the streets were a jumble of 4×4 armored vehicles, cheap Iranian-made taxis, and occasionally horse-drawn carts. Since many people live in small houses or apartments, life mainly happened outside. By nightfall, the streets were crowded with shoppers, children kicking soccer balls, and men playing dominoes at flimsy card tables.

No longer.

Even in the worst days of the 2003 war, when the Americans were bombing, it was difficult for people to stay inside. But the invisible enemy of the virus has affected people's nerves differently. They stay home because they are afraid. Although the number of confirmed cases across the country is relatively low, around 1,400, it is feared that many more infected people will go undetected due to the stigma associated with the disease and quarantine.

Almost all of the protesters who had gathered to protest against government corruption and Iranian influence have withdrawn from Tahrir Square, although many of the shops, destroyed by wind and rain, remain. There are still some food vendors selling bowls of hot chickpeas to the few protesters who have stayed, but the music, art, and a sense of political possibility are gone.

It is as if someone had dimmed all the lights.

I go shopping for food and I feel privileged. Many Iraqis are running out of money because they can't work under the shutdown, so open-air markets are full of women picking things up and putting them back in after checking the price. It seems like a small inconvenience that I am getting bored of the halloumi cheese. The bittersweet citrus called sindhi, a cross between a grapefruit and a grapefruit but drier, so you can pick up peeled slices and not sticky fingers, is still on the markets. Soon, however, his season will be over.

To keep people close to home, there is a curfew on the car; Exceptions are made for "essential workers,quot; and journalists, who are given badges that the police can verify. The curfew is observed more scrupulously in the richest areas. But in the poorest places, tuk-tuks still move and street vendors expose their wares, and then quickly pick them up when the police come around the corner. However, for the most part, Baghdad has been paralyzed.