Concordia Studio Hires Yasmin Hormozi and Patrick Callan as Vice Presidents of Film and Television Narrative – Deadline

As Concordia Studio continues to grow, they have hired Yasmin Hormozi and Patrick Callan as vice presidents of narrative film and television.

The company was founded by Davis Guggenheim and Jonathan King alongside Laurene Powell Jobs and Emerson Collective. It launched at Sundance with the premiere of four movies: Child's state (directed by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine), Time (directed by Garrett Bradley), Thousand cuts (directed by Ramona S. Diaz) and Bleeding nose, Empty pockets (directed by Bill Ross and Turner Ross). Concordia also produced and financed the Oscar nominee for Laura Nix. Walk Run Cha-Cha.

"Yasmin and Patrick bring unique experiences and perspectives to Concordia, but they are equal in their talent for uncovering powerful and surprising stories, their unwavering support for ambitious filmmakers, and their belief in the film's potential to improve culture." said King, co-founder of Concordia and creative director of Narrative. "It is a challenging time for our world and our business, but we feel fortunate that Patrick and Yasmin have joined the company now when we can continue to work and build our list of new projects together."

Related story Davis Guggenheim and Jonathan King launch Concordia Studio with Laurene Powell Jobs

Hormozi served as Director of Narrative Film at Participant, where she helped build the company's scripted film roster. He worked on Todd Haynes " Dark waters as well as Mimi Leder On the basis of sex. Before participating, Yasmin began her career as a story editor at OddLot Entertainment.

"It is a great joy to join the thriving Concordia creative team under the leadership of Jonathan and Davis, whose reputation and commitment to filmmaking I have long admired," Hormozi said. "It is an incredible time to be part of a company that values ​​the power and potential of impactful narratives and visionary filmmakers."

Patrick Callan recently worked as a television comedy executive at Amazon Studios. While there, he oversaw the Golden Globe winner Mozart in the jungle, The Tick, Jean-Claude Van Johnson, Red Oaksand the next Greg Daniels series Upload. He also founded the LA chapter of Amazon's LGBTQ employee organization GLAmazon. In addition to overseeing the series, Callan was part of the Content Management group, tasked with reviewing Amazon movies and series for offensive content and promoting authentic and diverse representation on screen.

"I am very excited to join Jonathan, Davis and all the creative power that Concord is," said Callan. “His narrative experience and career are unparalleled. It is a privilege to follow in their footsteps and stories of champions who advance humanity. "