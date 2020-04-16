Comments from Dr. & # 39; Oz & # 39; Hannity & # 39; Quick reaction, apology – Deadline

Syndicated talk show host and cardiac surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz raised some eyebrows and triggered a not-so-flattering Twitter hashtag after an interview Wednesday with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

While Hannity wondered what it would take to reopen the US. USA, The presenter of Sony Television Dr. Oz's show offered a solution:

"First, we need to get our mojo back," said Oz, before suggesting that there are some actions that can be taken "without getting into too much trouble."

"Schools are a very appetizing opportunity," he continued. "I just saw a nice piece in The lancet To argue that the opening of schools can only cost us 2 to 3%, in terms of total mortality. Anyone, you know, any life is a lost life, but … that could be compensation that some people would consider. "

DR OZ: "Schools are a very appetizing opportunity. I just saw a good piece in The Lancet arguing that opening schools can only cost us 2-3%, in terms of total mortality. Any, you know, any life it's a lost life, but … that could be compensation that some people would consider. " 😳 pic.twitter.com/aifMeKTsIv – Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 16, 2020

The reaction was swift and harsh, with many, including Conan O’Brien, questioning Oz's apparent comfort with the number of children who would die.

In hindsight, the Hunger Games had a lower infant mortality rate than Dr. Oz suggests. – Conan O & # 39; Brien (@ConanOBrien) April 17, 2020

That's 6.5 million to 11.5 million Americans dead – Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) April 16, 2020

Twitter users made the hashtag #FireDrOz one of the site's most popular terms on Thursday.

It probably didn't help that Oz continued Fox and friends On Thursday morning, he said he was "really upset" after "he found out that Boston University canceled his fall semester."

Oz claimed that Boston U was "hurting the people for whom you are responsible … I am not sure that we are helping this problem so much by taking our children out of school and we are definitely paying a price."

But Boston University has not canceled its fall semester. There were media reports to that effect, but the university and its representatives had already denied them, including a note from the editor in BU today, which is embedded below.

@Dr. Oz As a film and television student at Boston University, I was surprised that her team did not do adequate research and criticized our school just before the ‘24 College Decision Class. If they had, they would see that we ARE planning to open in the fall, we only have one contingency plan. pic.twitter.com/37R2bUvoV0 – Isabella meets ATEEZ🥺🖤💗 (@Froppyccino) April 16, 2020

On Thursday afternoon, Dr. Oz posted a video on Twitter saying that his comments had "confused and upset people." Then he went on to say that he "spoke badly."

I have come to realize that my comments about the risks associated with opening schools have confused and annoyed people, which was never my intention. I speak badly. pic.twitter.com/Kq1utwiCjR – Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) April 16, 2020

That explanation was not good for critics, who claimed they were not confused by his words, just offended.