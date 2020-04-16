Coco Gauff reveals that she struggled with depression due to pressure early in her career | Tennis news

Gauff: "Going back to around 2017/18, I was struggling to find out if this was really what I wanted,quot;





Coco Gauff entered the top 50 in the world for the first time in February

American teenager Coco Gauff admitted she questioned whether to pursue a tennis career after she struggled to control expectations during her rapid rise in the sport.

Gauff rose to world fame during his fourth round race at Wimbledon last year as a 15-year-old qualifier on his Grand Slam debut.

Gauff is trained by her father Corey

Since then, he has continued his progress on the professional circuit, reaching the bottom 16 at the Australian Open before entering the world top 50 for the first time in February, the first 15-year-old to do so in 15 years, before to her 16th birthday last month.

"Throughout my life, I was always the youngest to do things, which added to the hype I didn't want," Gauff wrote in a post for Behind the racket.

"He added this pressure that he needed to do very quickly.

"I realized that I needed to start playing for myself and not for other people,quot; Cori Gauff

"Just before Wimbledon, going back to around 2017/18, I was struggling to find out if this was really what I wanted. I always had the results, so that was not the problem, I just found that I was not enjoying what I loved."

"I realized that I needed to start playing for myself and not for other people. For about a year I was really depressed. That was the most difficult year for me so far."

Gauff is trained by her father Corey

Gauff said he was friendless at the time because of his "dark mentality,quot; and considered taking a year off just to focus on life.

"Choosing not to do it was obviously the right choice, but I was close to not going in that direction. I was lost," she said. "I was confused and thinking too much if this was what I wanted or what others were doing.

"He took many moments sitting, thinking and crying. I came out stronger and knowing myself better than ever."

In an interview for Sky Sports Last year, tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who worked with Gauff at his academy in southern France since he was 10, praised the American's temperament and maturity.

Gauff is seen as a long-term successor to 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams on top of U.S. women's tennis, but world number 52 said she was getting used to people seeing her as a model to follow.

"I always feel like it's not fair that the Williams sisters are compared to someone who just came,quot; Cori Gauff

"For me, one of the most important things is to keep breaking barriers. At the same time, I don't like to be compared to Serena or Venus," said Gauff.

"First, I'm still not on his level. I always feel like it's not fair that the Williams sisters are compared to someone to come."

"It just doesn't feel good yet, I still see them as my idols."

"Of course I hope to get where they are, but they are the two women who lead the way for me, so I can never be them.

"I never would have thought about joining tennis without them, since there were so few African-Americans in the sport."