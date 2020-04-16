Classic hopes for Born With Pride | Racing News

William Haggas could see an Oaks test for Born With Pride once the race resumes.

The sport is currently suspended until May 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the first four classics of the season – the 1000 and 2000 Guineas, Oaks and Derby – on hold until later in the season instead of occupying their slots. traditional in May and June.

Born With Pride is featured on the Oaks ante-post market, sponsored by Investec, after a 20-1 success at Montrose Fillies betting on their only youth start last November.

Haggas still has the classic on his radar, but for obvious reasons he can't make any definitive plans at the moment.

"She is absolutely fine," he said of Born To Sea's daughter.

"In normal times, he would have gone to an Oaks test and I suppose that would be the plan. He only had a career, he still needs experience and we are not going to have much time."

"For horses, trainers, owners and riders, this will be a bit of a strange year: People may be plunging horses into better races sooner than they normally would."