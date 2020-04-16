Ciara takes fans on her ultrasound visit after revealing that she and Russell are expecting a baby

Ciara and Russell Wilson made fans happy when they revealed the fact that they are expecting a baby. The gender reveal was a major event that took place in the couple's backyard.

People were simply fascinated by the location, and it became a topic in the comments.

Anyway, now, Ciara shared a video on her social media account to show her fans how a visit to doctors is going these days during the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the clip Ciara shared on her social media account below.

‘The life of a pregnant woman in the Covid-19 era is very interesting … Russ had to put FaceTime on me from the car for our ultrasound ❤️ We didn't hear much about ourselves during this time. Inviting all my pregnant women to chat with me and my doctor today on IG LIVE 2 pm PST #WomensWednesday 🤰🏽 ’Ciara captioned the video.

One follower said, "We're struggling with that too! This is my husband and I's first child together, and we can't even experience our last two dates together. '

Someone else posted this message: "I am so glad that you posted this. It was very difficult going to my first date with my first child to see the baby's heartbeat. My son's father wants to be there right now and it can't. It's heartbreaking. "

Another commenter wrote: Señor Sir, this photo scared me to think you were saying you had Covid! Stay safe Ci Ci. "

An Instagram installer posted: ‘So so crazy Russell couldn't be there with you, but I'm glad you're healthy and in a good mood. I am very excited for the baby to come, a great blessing, especially during this time. You will never forget these moments 💛 ’

Someone else said, "Yes, it is a different experience. I am 6.5 months pregnant and my concerns are much more than normal."

People wish Ciara all the best these days.



