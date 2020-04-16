Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lose $ 5 million in Modern L.A.

Chrissy Teigenand John Legend I just picked up another house in the posh West Hollywood neighborhood.

According to Dirt, the A-list pair recently disbursed more than $ 5.1 million for a 3,440-square-foot home that's just a hop, hop, and hop from their current Beverly Hills residence. The house was built from scratch and is therefore equipped with all the features that a famous family might need, including a Smart Home system and floating gardens.

It's unclear what purpose the house will serve for the couple, as Chrissy and John still live in their huge mansion, but it's the perfect space for the cookbook author to work. The home designer outfitted the home with high-end Miele appliances and a large counter. What's more, it turns into a spacious living room that opens up to the backyard.

When not in the common areas, family members can go to their respective rooms, as there are four bedrooms and four bathrooms.