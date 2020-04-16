Chris Hemsworth supports separation of brother Liam from Miley Cyrus

Apparently, Liam Hemsworth's brother Chris is fine with Miley and Liam's breakup. Us magazine reported earlier this week that Chris supported more than his brother's decision to end his marriage to pop star Miley Cyrus.

During an interview with News, the Australian website, the 36-year-old man Avengers Endgame Alum shared that Liam has surpassed both him and his brother, Luke, as the most kidnapped of all. He has been busy working and getting fit for the past few months.

Chris joked with the outlet, "I think he has," before asking if the journalist saw the recent cover of Men’s Health. Chris said to the interviewer, "I thought,‘ He's not a bad boy. " Not bad. "According to Chris, Liam's change of priorities began when he finally returned to his native Australia.

Chris explained that he and the rest of the family convinced Liam to return to Australia and since then he is in top shape and doing well. "We got it out of Malibu!" exclaimed the actor.

As most know, Liam and Cyrus, 27, dated intermittently for an entire decade before finally getting married two years ago in December. They lived in Malibu, California, for approximately three years until they separated last year in August.

Liam and Miley previously stated that the California wildfires somehow really brought them together. Fans of the former couple know that their house burned down, and the tragedy actually solidified their romance, almost artificially.

While both sides have remained silent regarding their separation, the same cannot be said for other people close to the Hemsworth family. During an interview with Hola !, in November last year, Chris's partner Elsa Pataky told the world what she really thought about the breakup.

She said Liam deserved "much better,quot; than what he had. The 43-year-old model said at the time that Liam had spent a lot of time in that relationship, so he was pretty depressed after it ended. However, it is now much better.

Miley Cyrus has been dating Cody Simpson since her separation from Liam.



