Chris Hemsworth appears to be addressing Liam Hemsworth and MIley Cyrus's Split

Chris Hemsworth is proud of Liam Hemsworth.
Thursday Avengers Endgame star greeted his younger brother during his interview with News.com.au, where he also appeared to be heading The Hunger Games star break 2019 with Miley Cyrus.
While discussing the Hemsworth brothers' toned physiques, Chris joked that Liam is now the fittest of the trio. "I think he has," he told the store. "Did you see the Men's health cover? I thought: He's not a bad boy. Not bad. & # 39; "
As for how the 30-year-old outperformed his older brother, Chris attributed his recent move by helping him get in shape. "He is training and staying fit and back in Australia doing his thing," he continued. "I guess he lives in Australia. We got him out of Malibu!"
Before their separation, Liam and Miley lived together in Malibu after rekindling their romance in 2016. In fact, their place of residence even served as the inspiration for the Disney student's song "Malibu," which was about their relationship. After filing for Miley's divorce in August, Liam moved to Australia.
This is not the first time that someone from the Hemsworth family has provided information about Liam and Miley's relationship. In November Chris's wife Elsa Pataky gave an update on how the Isn't it romantic Star was post-splitting and apparently shadowed the "Slide Away,quot; singer by saying Liam deserved "much better."
"My brother-in-law, well … after a relationship you've spent 10 years on, he's a bit depressed, but he's coping well," he said. "He is a strong boy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much better."
In another interview, Elsa noted that being back in Australia had been helping Liam get through the painful breakup. "He is becoming happier and has his family," shared the model with Australian Sunrise. "His brother is his best friend, so that's good. He's been with us for a while."
Speaking to Men & # 39; s Health AustraliaLiam opened up about how his fitness journey played a role in keeping him "balanced,quot; during the aftermath of his and Miley's divorce, saying to the store, "Honestly, these past six months for keeping my head level and just keeping myself balanced, I would say that exercise has been great for me. "
