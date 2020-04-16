Chris Hemsworth appears to be addressing Liam Hemsworth and MIley Cyrus's Split

Chris Hemsworth is proud of Liam Hemsworth.

Thursday Avengers Endgame star greeted his younger brother during his interview with News.com.au, where he also appeared to be heading The Hunger Games star break 2019 with Miley Cyrus.

While discussing the Hemsworth brothers' toned physiques, Chris joked that Liam is now the fittest of the trio. "I think he has," he told the store. "Did you see the Men's health cover? I thought: He's not a bad boy. Not bad. & # 39; "

As for how the 30-year-old outperformed his older brother, Chris attributed his recent move by helping him get in shape. "He is training and staying fit and back in Australia doing his thing," he continued. "I guess he lives in Australia. We got him out of Malibu!"

Before their separation, Liam and Miley lived together in Malibu after rekindling their romance in 2016. In fact, their place of residence even served as the inspiration for the Disney student's song "Malibu," which was about their relationship. After filing for Miley's divorce in August, Liam moved to Australia.