Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery take you inside defending Jacob

Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery are living every parent's nightmare in Defending Jacob, a new Apple TV + miniseries based on the 2012 best-selling novel of the same name.
"Seeing their child in such a dangerous position, obviously any parent would fight to protect their child at all costs," Evans says in the exclusive first look below.
In the miniseries, Evans plays Andy Barber, an assistant district attorney in a small Massachusetts town whose world is shaken when his 14-year-old son Jacob (Jaeden Martell), is accused of murdering a classmate. Dockery is his wife, Laurie, a teacher.
"We started to see this proven family and she starts to question everything," says Dockery in the exclusive preview at first glance. Could Jacob be responsible for the murder? What happens to parents who are in an impossible position? Can Andy put aside unconditional love for his son to fulfill his duty of justice?
"The foundation shook itself. There are a lot of trust issues, a lot of guilt. It kind of opens up all those doors," says Evans, who is also an executive producer on the series.
Mark Bomback He created the television series and serves as an executive producer, writer, and showrunner. Morten Tyldum He directed each episode and also serves as an executive producer.
"How well can you meet someone? I think this show forces us to think about those limits that exist with the people you love," says Bomback.
Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty gabriel and Sakina Jaffrey Also star.
"Once you open Pandora's box, it's those scary corners you don't want to explore," Evans jokes.
Defending Jacob opens with three of its eight episodes on Friday, April 24 on Apple TV +.
