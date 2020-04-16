Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery take you inside defending Jacob

Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery are living every parent's nightmare in Defending Jacob, a new Apple TV + miniseries based on the 2012 best-selling novel of the same name.

"Seeing their child in such a dangerous position, obviously any parent would fight to protect their child at all costs," Evans says in the exclusive first look below.

In the miniseries, Evans plays Andy Barber, an assistant district attorney in a small Massachusetts town whose world is shaken when his 14-year-old son Jacob (Jaeden Martell), is accused of murdering a classmate. Dockery is his wife, Laurie, a teacher.