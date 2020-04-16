Chris Cuomo's wife Cristina speaks after coronavirus diagnosis

Cristina Cuomo is ready to face its fight against COVID-19.

In her first public statement from her husband Chris Cuomo revealed that she also tested positive for coronavirus, Cristina said she is more concerned about the well-being of the couple's three children, Beautiful, Mario and Carolina.

"You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only option. Covid-19 caught me," he wrote on Instagram, explaining that his "first symptom,quot; was a sinus infection.

"The only frustrating part is that I can't be there for my children right now in the way that they need me, since Chris is also isolated, fever-free and feeling better," he shared. "Bella, Mario and Carolina have grown overnight. Bella, our 17-year-old daughter, stepped up the cleaning, washed the clothes, cooked for her siblings and placed them in the Google classroom, taking care of her mother and his father, Mario, his assistant. "

Cristina, 50, said she feels "so much gratitude,quot; for her family and that "she can't wait to hug them again."