Chris Cuomo's wife Cristina speaks after coronavirus diagnosis

Cristina Cuomo is ready to face its fight against COVID-19.
In her first public statement from her husband Chris Cuomo revealed that she also tested positive for coronavirus, Cristina said she is more concerned about the well-being of the couple's three children, Beautiful, Mario and Carolina.
"You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only option. Covid-19 caught me," he wrote on Instagram, explaining that his "first symptom,quot; was a sinus infection.
"The only frustrating part is that I can't be there for my children right now in the way that they need me, since Chris is also isolated, fever-free and feeling better," he shared. "Bella, Mario and Carolina have grown overnight. Bella, our 17-year-old daughter, stepped up the cleaning, washed the clothes, cooked for her siblings and placed them in the Google classroom, taking care of her mother and his father, Mario, his assistant. "
Cristina, 50, said she feels "so much gratitude,quot; for her family and that "she can't wait to hug them again."
And as she found it on the health and wellness site The Purist, Cristina said she is "committed to this naturopathic route more than ever."
Cuomo asked her followers to send "anecdotal evidence,quot; about their own recoveries from COVID-19 because, as she described, "communication is all we have now. Please continue to share your stories. It is the only way to get rid of the fear,quot;. strong is the battle. "
Last night Cuomo Prime Time, the journalist expressed his regret at the possibility of transmitting the virus to his wife.
"… it just breaks my heart. It's the only thing I hoped would not happen and now it is," Cuomo shared, adding, "Mom is the core. When Mom falls, you feel it." children) have taken a step forward. They are helping each other. They are calmer. They are focused on her and hopefully they strengthen the family. "
Don't miss the One world: together at home special with Lady Gaga in celebration of health workers on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC followed by an encore at 11 p.m. one!. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLe25b26103ec451640d98644040bbbc8f12%