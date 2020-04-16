Chris Brown's baby mom Ammika Harris wears the bare minimum in her latest sun-drenched photos

While in Germany, Ammika Harris is sunbathing, showing off her fantastic figure just a few months after giving birth to her son, Aeko Brown.

The model, who shares a baby with singer Chris Brown, went to social networks where she published a series of beautiful photos of her in which she is wearing a short blouse and unbuttoned jeans.

The mother of one happily flaunted her flat stomach and killer curves. Fans are more than impressed by Ammika's natural beauty.

This follower had this reaction: "They are images like these, where you do as little as possible, that you look your best. That natural beauty is endless. 🔥🔥🔥"

Another commenter said the following: “When he likes a photo of you, you send the same but another position @ammikaaaThe Magic Golden Hour😘. The sun must have been bright based on the third photo😂❤️ ".

This sponsor asked, "Chris coming? … Are you ready for magic? Girl, you're a golden goddess 😭 ♥ ️ Is the hair on the tour naturally curly? Because she's so cute in this effortless picture. 😍"

A fourth follower revealed: “You are so calm about everything and remain safe regardless of what the hateful things about you say. I admire that personality of yours sister. Keep it up because there are people who really love you because of how strong you are❤️❤️❤️. They are the Rock sis.❤️❤️ "

A fifth observer chimed in: "Still wearing your bikini 👙, I see, I tried to make it NO for me!" So well, I'm wearing a tracksuit right now that I brought a size for comfort lol. "

Chris, who is from California, is said to be eager to see his son, Aeko, who is trapped in Germany with his mother Ammika.

A source close to the artist said this on the matter: "Chris is confident that Ammika and his son will be returning to the United States soon, and cannot wait to retain them again. Chris loves them both very much, and they are everything to him. He knows that they are doing well in Germany and also have great support from the Ammika family. Chris constantly receives updates on how they are doing, and he loves to see how much his son is growing up. Chris knows how amazing Ammika is, and he is completely sure that he will take care of Aeko while they are in Germany. "

Ammika and Chris do well as parents.



