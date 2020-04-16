Chris Brown's baby mom Ammika Harris shares beautiful new photos with baby Aeko, but fans notice her postpartum hair loss

Chris Brown's baby mom Ammika Harris has been in the spotlight recently, and her followers have been showing their love on all social media. Ammika recently showed off her really toned abs, and she also made sure to answer a spirituality-related question a curious fan had.

Ammika was also on the news when Chris found himself in the hot water after a comment he dropped on an IG page related to Karrueche.

People were upset with him and told him that showing love for Karruece is really disrespectful to Ammika. To make up for it, Chris also made sure to publicly send his love to his baby, Ammika.

Anyway, here are the last photos Ammika shared along with her and Chris's son Aeko.

A follower addressed Ammika's hair loss: "Girl, I have the same hair loss on my temples,quot;, but hey! we keep killing the game so "

A commenter gave her advice: ‘Monat can help you with your hair loss 🙌🏻 I have a free hair quiz in my bio if you want to check it out. ✨ ’and the previous follower replied with:‘ No one told me about this. I learned after baby # 2 "cut some explosions and kept him moving."

Someone else said: ‘yes, it saved my hair! I had terrible hair loss from having my children, "and another follower posted this message:" In that lower right photo I see little Aeko's middle finger trying to appear again. "

Another fan got excited about Ammika and Aeko and posted, "So adorable … stay safe and I hope you return to Los Angeles soon."

Another Instagram installer wrote: & # 39; This boy is so cute, I want my first baby to be so adorable & # 39 ;, and a fan said: & # 39; Now yes, there are some amazing and cute and adorable selections of you and Chris Brown's baby and I'm I love missing the beautiful queen Ammika.

Ad

Many people sent their love to Ammika and her baby.



Post views:

0 0