China's police censor tales of post-coronavirus renewal

HEFEI, China – Once again they followed us.

The police officer interrupted our interview with a construction worker. Then he scared a store worker who was talking about the strict closure of the city.

He was finally covered up. He took off his police jacket and hid behind us through a mall in a long-sleeved black shirt. When I looked back, he dove into the tents. I once caught him looking behind a coat rack.

Like a tail, it was cartoonishly obvious. But it didn't matter. Every time my colleague and I tried to talk to someone, he found a way to scare the person. Despite all the anti-foreign propaganda, intimidation, and censorship in China, ordinary people are often willing to share their experiences. The man was there to make sure they didn't.

We had come to Hefei, a middle-class city in central China, to narrate the country's emergence from its devastating battle against the coronavirus. Since the first outbreak in Wuhan City in January, the virus had caused the Chinese government to shut down vast parts of the country, disrupting daily life and freezing important parts of its huge engine of economic growth.