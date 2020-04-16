China's police censor tales of post-coronavirus renewal

HEFEI, China – Once again they followed us.
The police officer interrupted our interview with a construction worker. Then he scared a store worker who was talking about the strict closure of the city.
He was finally covered up. He took off his police jacket and hid behind us through a mall in a long-sleeved black shirt. When I looked back, he dove into the tents. I once caught him looking behind a coat rack.
Like a tail, it was cartoonishly obvious. But it didn't matter. Every time my colleague and I tried to talk to someone, he found a way to scare the person. Despite all the anti-foreign propaganda, intimidation, and censorship in China, ordinary people are often willing to share their experiences. The man was there to make sure they didn't.
We had come to Hefei, a middle-class city in central China, to narrate the country's emergence from its devastating battle against the coronavirus. Since the first outbreak in Wuhan City in January, the virus had caused the Chinese government to shut down vast parts of the country, disrupting daily life and freezing important parts of its huge engine of economic growth.
We thought Hefei would give us stories of joy and relief, as well as the anxieties and wrinkles of returning to everyday life. The Hefei people offer lessons for a world now facing some of the same problems, and their work and spending could provide a much-needed spark of growth.
Our undercover friend told us a different story. He showed us once again, how the authorities stop at nothing to control the narrative that comes out of China. His progressive presence was also a painful reminder that this trip would be the last in China for a time. At the end of the week, I had to leave the country, as part of the expulsion of most journalists for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post.
The police officer blocked a story of renewal. Signs of life in Hefei were everywhere. Traffic tangled the main roads at rush hour. The subways were at least half full, and the parks were dotted with old men for exercise.
Hefei offers a vision of true China. Similar to the many huge but anonymous cities in eastern China, it provides a more accurate portrayal of China's regular life than can be found in the affluent megacities of Beijing and Shanghai, where most foreign correspondents live.
It is a city of eight million people and a provincial capital. It has worked to overcome its traditional agriculture and manufacturing base and foster a technology-focused economy. Still, for all of its new office buildings and luxury residential towers, the city has a blue collar advantage.
On a pedestrian shopping street, people were outside, but the stores were mostly empty. One jewelry store, China Gold, seemed particularly desperate for customers. Most of his staff members were out in front, bouncing with coordinated dance moves to booming pop. Some raised posters. Others dressed in elaborate red marital robes, invoking an instance in which many Chinese families buy gold. Despite all their efforts, people were simply not buying.
An employee invited us to the empty sales floor to chat. He admitted that times had been difficult since the business reopened. Many people walked, but most avoided the cabin fever, he said, without seeking to spend money on a flourish.
"People are on the streets looking at shop windows, but nobody is buying anything," he said.
It was up to where the interview went. Our man in black was back. Undergoing a temperature scan, he made his way to the back of the store and spoke to the manager. Within minutes, our willing interviewee was too busy to speak and too scared to give a name, usually a requirement to use a person's story or quotes.
Despite all the signs of returning to normal, Hefei clearly had a long way to go. People seemed stunned and cautious.
In part, it was the virus. But another part was the oppressive tactics that kept people inside. Neighbors were encouraged to report each other for breaking the rules. The punishments were rigid.
In an elevator going up to a popular restaurant for dinner, Lady Luzhou, a woman murmured to her friend: "If the work knew that tonight I would go out to dinner, they would kill me."
Inside the restaurant, a man we approached became instantly concerned. When we explained that we were the media, he replied: "I am not wearing a mask because I am only coming back from the bathroom. And when I am eating, I cannot wear a mask either."
After assuring him that we weren't accusing him, he admitted, "This is my first day out. The feeling is that I've been holding my breath for a long time."
Still, during our visit, signs pointed to life slowly coming back. Shopping malls guarded by men carrying temperature guns had a handful of cautious shoppers.
Cafes and restaurants reorganized their interiors with the aim of stopping the viral contagion. The tables spread further. The chairs looked in one direction.
Many of the restaurants were full of people. Some even ignored the seating patterns and sat face to face, chatting closely, as in the time before a breath could cause infection. In Lady Luzhou, drinking seemed heavier than normal. Many smoked cigarettes.
But we needed to talk to real people, and for that we had to get rid of the police. We walked down an alley near the shopping street, backed up, and then turned again to see who was following us. The police officer now had a team of at least six others helping.
When they were on a smoking break, we jogged down a street just as the light changed. They crossed four lanes of traffic.
On the subway, when a conscientious guard stopped them for wearing their masks improperly, we got on a train. At the next station we jumped when the doors were about to close. It was a small pleasure to see that half of the team walked helplessly through the windows.
We got into a car that we had ordered online. One of our queues wrote the license plate. Within minutes, the driver received a call. In silence he listed the route he was taking.
The caution that motivated the police to follow us seemed to extend to regular residents as well. With the virus apparently domesticated in China and furious in the world, both propaganda and online rumors have tried to find scapegoats abroad. State media have warned of foreign cases entering China, without clarifying that many are Chinese returning to the country. That has created alarming levels of xenophobia. The fears are a new layer on China's new nationalism, carefully hatched by the state, which carries ragged mistrust and anger toward strangers.
One of the reasons we had come to Hefei was that it was one of the few cities with a hotel that accepted foreigners. In most places, even American chains like Marriott and Hilton said foreigners are not allowed.
After a quick meal in a half-full McDonald's before heading to the train station, my colleague and I spoke in silence as a young man in a bright yellow hoodie approached. He pointed at me. "You foreign trash," he said. “Foreign garbage! What are you doing in my country And you, with him, bitch.
It loomed over us menacingly for a few minutes before continuing. Her tirade, and the fact that no one in the restaurant said a word, felt grimly appropriate.
As sad as I am about leaving, people like him are not sad to see me go.
Lin Qiqing contributed to the investigation.