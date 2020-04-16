Celeb Fave Akola DIY Bracelet Kit will be your new hobby

And now you can recreate the magic of making your own jewelry at home with Akola & # 39; s Bead Kit! "It's a great family activity and an opportunity to talk about reward," shares Underwood. "Each of our Akola beads is made by a woman in Uganda who cares for an average of 10 children. You can feel great while making your bracelets because our beads literally put food on the table for a family!"

If you're not sure where to start, Underwood has a few suggestions. "For adults, I combine our Akola karatasi beads with other loose gemstones to create fun stretchy supports. With kids, I sit and watch them create their own designs, which always include lots of tassels." She also offers this step-by-step guide:

Step 1: "Decide who you want to build the kit with," he recommends. "If you have a daughter, this is a good time to connect with her. If not, it is also a very fun activity to do with friends right now at Zoom! Order one for yourself and one for a friend. My daughter is three months old, so I like that he sits with me while I'm doing it just for a fun experience for him to see. It's also a fun activity to relax at the end of the day with a glass of wine. "

Step 2: "When the kit arrives, start in a clean space (I use my kitchen table) and pour the beads into a nice bowl).

Step 3: And last but not least? "I pull out the bungee wire and start beading and making a knot where the bracelet ends," says Underwood. "It's so simple! If you want to get stylish, you can add some gems or cut the tassel to make it shorter."

Ready to give it a try? Then buy the Akola Bead Kit below!