CDC director says another wave of coronavirus is coming – BGR

American officials are beginning to warn people to expect a second novel coronavirus outbreak sometime next year, assuming it has a seasonal pattern comparable to something like the flu.

That's according to CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, who spoke about that probability and how the United States is preparing for it in an interview on ABC. Good morning america.

As if the current coronavirus pandemic wasn't enough to make you feel stressed, officials are now coming up with a forecast that involves, once we get past the current crisis, the likelihood of another wave of the virus next year.

That's according to CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, who said during an interview on ABC Good morning america that we must prepare ourselves so that the coronavirus COVID-19 behaves like the flu in terms of recurrences. "I think we should assume that this is like other respiratory viruses, and there will be seasonality," he said, adding that this means that it is important for the country to aggressively improve its testing capabilities and other control strategies such as contract tracking now. . That will put us in a better position to respond when the next wave arrives, a wave that, hopefully, will not have nearly the same widespread effect across the country as the first wave.

At the moment, EE. Sadly, the USA leads the world in terms of the number of coronavirus cases that have been detected here (over 640,000, including over 31,000 deaths). That is in accordance with the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University.

Redfield emphasized that his agency is working hard right now to increase public health tools so that once the inevitable new outbreak comes, it can be far more contained than it was this time, when it got so out of control that officials had to jump to the mitigation stage. That is the stage in which the best thing to do is to take extreme measures, such as social distancing and quarantine, so that the virus has nowhere to go, but it represents an extreme measure of last resort.

"The CDC is based on science, based on data, (so) until we see it, we don't know for sure," Redfield said of the next wave. "But it is critical that we plan for this virus to likely follow a flu-like pattern of seasonality, and we will have another battle in advance and aggressively next winter."

He made those comments before President Trump presented a plan for the gradual reopening of the country, which he was expected to do on Thursday. As we point out here, the plan being refined is a comprehensive set of federal government guidelines in support of the reopening of the country and the economy, leaving the details and local adjustments to individual states and governors, depending on the scale of the outbreaks there. .

Image source: ERIK S LESSER / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock