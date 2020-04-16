Candace Owens flips over after being denied entry to the grocery store without a mask

Conservative broadcaster Candace Owens went online Wednesday after she tweeted her anger at the denial of entry to her local Whole Foods store for not wearing a mask.

"WOW. I just had a police officer call me and my husband at Whole Foods because we weren't wearing masks. We come to this @WholeFoods EVERY DAY. Apparently starting yesterday, it's now illegal to enter without a mask. Covid Total DC Deaths? 69. WTF [Is] Happening? ”She tweeted.

Twitter suggested that Owens learn to create a shopping list so that he only has to buy his groceries once a week.

Earlier this month, Owens, who has said in the past that he believes police brutality is a "myth," announced that he is considering running for office.

"Now I am honestly considering running for office. I never wanted to do it before, but something changed about me last night," he tweeted. "I had a conversation with my husband and I think it is a plan."