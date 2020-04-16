Home Entertainment Candace Owens flips over after being denied entry to the grocery store...

Candace Owens flips over after being denied entry to the grocery store without a mask

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Conservative broadcaster Candace Owens went online Wednesday after she tweeted her anger at the denial of entry to her local Whole Foods store for not wearing a mask.

"WOW. I just had a police officer call me and my husband at Whole Foods because we weren't wearing masks. We come to this @WholeFoods EVERY DAY. Apparently starting yesterday, it's now illegal to enter without a mask. Covid Total DC Deaths? 69. WTF [Is] Happening? ”She tweeted.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©