Bubba Wallace says Kyle Larson apologized to him for racial slurs, a word that "has no place in this world."

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace wrote in depth on Thursday about the racial slur former colleague Kyle Larson used in a live broadcast Sunday night, his conversations immediately after the incident, and NASCAR's efforts to get away from his stereotypes. " racist and red-necked. "

Larson used the N word while competing in the NASCAR iRacing simulator with other drivers. Wallace was not involved in the broadcast, but as one of the few African-American figures in motorsports, the incident hit particularly close to home. Wallace he said in a Twitter post Larson has spoken to him several times this week.

Wallace said Larson offered a "sincere,quot; apology during their talks, adding that he wants the former Cup Series driver to move on.

"I'm not mad at him, and I think he, along with most people, deserves a second chance," Wallace wrote.

Still, Wallace said, there is no "gray area,quot; regarding the insult.

"I told him that it was too easy for him to use the word and that he had to do better and get it out of his vocabulary. There is no place for that word in this world," Wallace wrote.

Chip Ganassi Racing fired Larson on Tuesday, a day after NASCAR suspended him for using the epithet. Larson has published an apology Monday on Twitter while still employed by the CGR.

Wallace, 26, has often experienced racism as a black man competing in a sport that flourished in the Southern Civil Rights Era. The Alabama native knows that NASCAR is trying to overcome elements of its history, but that it is not yet close to where it needs to go. His tweet pinned to his Twitter profile is a 2017 post in which he wrote, "You won't stop hearing about 'the black driver' for years. Embrace it, accept it, and enjoy the ride."

"NASCAR has been doing everything it can to get away from 'racist and red-necked' sports labels," Wallace said Thursday. Wallace and Larson graduated from NASCAR's Drive for Diversity program (Larson is of Asian descent).

However, the fact that Wallace is a spokesperson for diversity within the sport does not make talking easier.

"As the person who possibly has the most voice on this topic in our sport, it is difficult for me to speak because I did not imagine we were here," he wrote.