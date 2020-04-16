Broadway actor Nick Cordero scores "Big Win" in COVID-19 battle – Deadline

Some good news for a change: Broadway actor Nick Cordero, battling COVID-19 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, is "getting stronger," reports his wife Amanda Kloots, who has posted a message on Instagram that He says that "these are small wins in the ICU."

"We have just received good news and these are small victories in the UCI," writes Kloots of the Waitress and television Blue blood actor. “Nick is getting stronger and the AMAZING doctors and nurses believe they can get him out of ECMO soon! This would mean that your heart and lungs would work alone. Anything can change in an instant, but we are still positive! He's listening to us, boys!

The apparent change comes a week after Cordero's condition worsened to criticism, with Kloots, a fitness instructor, writing: “My whole world has stopped. Please pray for my husband. "

In a separate post from the Instagram story, Kloots shared the "very, very good news" that "Lamb's heart and lungs are getting stronger," possibly allowing him to disconnect from the machine that supports those functions. "Great victory," said Kloots, warning that "we still need him to wake up."

Cordero played Víctor Lugo on television Blue blood in 2017-18.