Britney Spears dances to her "genius,quot; song Ex Justin Timberlake and shows her love – He sends her love back!

It's been no less than two decades since they broke up, but it seems like these two still love each other very much. Britney Spears had no trouble dancing to one of Justin Timberlake's songs, Filthy, but that was not all!

The pop star even mentioned their infamous relationship, or rather, their parting, and called it & # 39; one of the biggest breakups in the world & # 39 ;!

Britney felt the need to dance while in quarantine, as always, so she decided that her ex-boyfriend's sexy song would be the perfect tune to show off her moves.

As a result, she posted several videos in which she danced for the 2018 hit while also showing off her toned body, in a crop top.

In the caption, Britney wrote: "I know we had one of the biggest breaks in the world 20 years ago … but hey, man is a genius!" Great song JT. "

It's nice to see that there is no more bad blood between the previous pair!

Soon after, Justin showed her some love right away, going to the comment section to leave his ex-three hands up in the air with emojis and a laugh.

Now fans are really looking forward to seeing these two come together for a super fun IG Live session from their respective quarantine houses.

Britney also wrote in her caption that: Esta This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever you're supposed to do these days! As you can see, I'm not actually dancing … I'm bored. Pssss if you KNOW GOOD !!!!!!

Just a few minutes later, he posted another clip of his boogying to the same song, this time subtitling it with: ‘Part 2 … ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!!! (flirty emojis sticking out their tongues) "



