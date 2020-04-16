Brighton owner Tony Bloom favors Premier League salary cap | Football news

"If it's viable and if Europe's leagues can come to an agreement, then something must change," says Tony Bloom.





Tony Bloom says introducing a salary cap should be something that is done in Europe

Brighton owner Tony Bloom says he would be in favor of introducing a salary cap in the Premier League, but admits it would be "very difficult,quot; to implement.

In April 2019, financial analysts Deloitte discovered that Premier League clubs made £ 4.8 billion last season, with almost 60 percent of that spent on wages.

And Bloom believes that something needs to be done to ensure that teams remain competitive but not risk the future of their clubs.

"If it is going to work, it must be worldwide, or at least in Europe," said Bloom. Sky Sports News.

"I see great difficulties with that. I am sure there are legal problems there."

"But if it is viable and if Europe's leagues can reach an agreement, then something must change.

"It is very difficult for clubs to be competitive and do the right thing for their clubs, but on the other hand, we have seen that many clubs spend a lot of money, are not sustainable, and put into effect the long-term viability of the clubs. The line .

"There will be talk of something like a salary cap, but I see that it is very difficult to come to fruition."

Brighton CEO Paul Barber, Technical Director Dan Ashworth and Head Coach Graham Potter have taken significant voluntary cuts in wages in a bid to ease financial uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brighton was 15th in the Premier League before it was suspended due to the pandemic

Bloom, owner of the Seagulls since 2009, believes the current situation could be the catalyst to help clubs become more sustainable.

"Outside of some Premier League clubs and some lower league clubs, especially if they sell a player for a good amount of money, most clubs have losses," he said.

"I think after this situation has been resolved, I think football will come together."

"Right now, many of our soccer clubs are at risk of not only going into administration but also going bankrupt. You need something like this crisis to overcome any significant change."