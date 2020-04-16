Brie and Nikki Bella reveal why they happened in a commercial for Carl & # 39; s Jr.

Can Bella Twins handle heat?

Today we saw how Brie Bella and Nikki Bella participated in the popular game "Truth or Dab,quot; by First We Feast. The essence of the game was quite simple: the twins had to answer personal questions or choose to consume spicy and vegan wings.

Since retired WWE superstars already share deeply personal moments on their E! docu series Total fine, which airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m., we weren't sure to witness big confessions. Oh, we were wrong!

Specifically, since the twins are business partners and sisters, hosts Sean Evans he asked Brie to make deals that stayed on the road.

"Usually she can never take me on board and always has to deal with fast food chains." Daniel BryanThe wife expressed. "I'm never really on board with her and I've denied the jobs that took money out of her pocket."

Even though Brie answered the question, she took an itchy bite as an apology to Nikki. "This is not industrial agriculture, because that is what I took out of his pocket,quot; Birdie Danielsonthe mom joked. "They are vegans."