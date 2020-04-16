Brian Knappenberger, director of "The Trials Of Gabriel Fernandez" signs with WME – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: The Gabriel Fernández trials Director Brian Knappenberger and his producer Luminant Media have signed with WME for representation in all areas.

Recently, Knappenberg executive directed and produced Netflix's accolades. The Gabriel Fernández trials through its Luminant Media banner. The six parts of true crime-based crimes, based on reports by LA Times reporter Garrett Therolf, recounted the abuse and eventual murder for months of eight-year-old Gabriel Fernandez in Palmdale, California. The docuseries, which premiered in February, had an extended run as the best show on the platform, and took a top 10 spot over the next few weeks.

Previously, Knappenberger directed, wrote, and produced Nobody Talks: Free Press Trials for Netflix The documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2017, examined press freedom through the Hulk Hogan court case against Gawker Media. He also directed, wrote, and produced We are Legion: The history of hacktivists and The Internet Kid: The Aaron Swartz Story, the latter earned him a WGA Award for Best Documentary Screenplay.

His most recent film Church and the fourth estate premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Knappenberger is still represented by Marc H. Simon of Fox Rothschild. Luminant is represented by Shannon Hensley at AGMB.