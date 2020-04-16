Brian Dennehy mourned by the family "The Blacklist", beloved actor ready for a final appearance and tribute in the NBC drama – Deadline

The last television role of six-time Emmy nominee Brian Dennehy was on the NBC drama thriller The blacklist, in which the opposite stars James Spader and Megan Boone appealed.

As fans are recovering from news of Dennehy's death at the age of 81, there is something to look forward to: one more appearance by the actor in The blacklist, produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Virginia Sherwood / NBC / Sony Pictures Television



"The fans will see Brian again" The blacklist Creator / executive producer Jon Bokenkamp told Deadline. "We are working with existing and pre-filmed footage to complete the end of the season."

The blacklist He was filming Episode 19 of his 22-episode Season 7 order when production closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. I heard Dennehy was supposed to be in Episode 19, which will now be The blacklistThe end of Season 7 and marks the farewell to Dennehy's character Dominic Wilkinson.

The NBC series is also expected to pay tribute to Dennehy with a card at the end of the show. I heard it was too late to add one to the episode airing tomorrow night, April 17, but it will be done in the coming weeks.

Dennehy joined The blacklist in season 3. It has appeared in eight episodes to date, including two this season.

"We were incredibly fortunate to call Brian part of our Blacklist family, "said series executive producers John Eisendrath and Jon Bokenkamp." He brought depth and humanity to a pivotal role and his loss is important. Like everyone else on our show, we were the fans first. He will be missed. . "

Dennehy's Dominic Wilkinson is the father of the infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova and the grandfather of Elizabeth Keen (Boone). It was a legendary KGB agent in the United States who trained his daughter to follow in his footsteps. Despite the gruff and sullen exterior she presents to the world, she has a deep tenderness for those she loves, and while her relationship with Raymond Reddington (Spader) is strained, they are united, their destinies are inextricably linked.

"We are very saddened to hear of Brian's passing," said Jeff Frost, president, Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter, co-chairs, of SPT. “He was an extremely talented and kind individual, and we will miss him. It was an integral part of The blacklist and an eminent member of our Sony family. "