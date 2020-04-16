‘Brave New World’, ‘Saved By the Bell’, ‘Punky Brewster’, ‘Psych 2,’ A.P. Bio ’,‘ Angelyne ’& More – Deadline

While NBCUniversal's Peacock launches today on Xfinity X1 and Flex, the streamer has released teaser previews for his first wave of original dystopian drama. Brave New World, with Demi Moore, Saved by the Bell and Punk brewster sequel series, the original movie Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, Season 3 of the comedy series. A.P. Bio, limited series Angelyne headed by Emmy Rossum as well as British imports Intelligence and The capture.

During a call Tuesday, Peacock President Matt Strauss was optimistic that Peacock, which will launch nationally on July 15, will be able to launch with some original shows, including the adaptation of Brave New World and Psych 2 – both originally produced by USA Network – with reboots of Saved by the Bell and Punk brewster It will likely air in 2020. Like all Hollywood companies, the Peacock slate was affected by the shutdown of production of the pandemic-related coronavirus. As a result, a "significant" amount of the Peacock originals will be introduced in 2021, Strauss said.

Here are the breakthrough progress along with a brief description of the projects. The trailers were released on Twitter in pairs, and this is how we posted them too:

Saved by the Bell He returns with new stars Josie Totah and Dexter Darden starring alongside original cast members such as Elizabeth Berkley, Mario López and Mark-Paul Gosselaar and new actors, including Haskiri Velazquez (Birch), Mitchell Hoog (Harriet), Alycia Pascual-Pena (Persecution) and Belmont Cameli (Empire) The new Saved by the Bell will be produced and written by the Emmy winner 30 rocks writer and producer Tracey Wigfield. Peter Engel and Franco Bario are also executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television for Peacock.

Brave New World, Based on Aldous Huxley's 1932 novel, imagine a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability by prohibiting monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. Alden Eisenreich, Harry Lloyd, and Jessica Brown Findlay star Demi Moore in a recurring role. The series comes from UCP and Amblin Television and is written by David Wiener, Grant Morrison, and Brian Taylor.

Punk brewster is a ten-episode reboot of the 1984 NBC sitcom, produced by UCP and Universal Television, original series star Soleil Moon Frye prepares to reprise her role as the lead character, alongside Cherie Johnson, reprising her role. as Punk's best friend and new stars Quinn Copeland (Waitress the musical), Lauren Donzis (No good nick), Oliver De Los Santos (Occupation: rain) and Noah Cottrell (Skyscraper) Freddie Prinze Jr. (I know what you did last summer) Guest stars in the pilot like Punky's ex-husband.

Written, directed and executive produced by Psychoanalyze creator Steve Franks, Psych 2: Lassie comes home focuses on Lassiter, who is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage PsychoanalyzeHitchcockian-style, he begins to see impossible events in his recovery clinic. Shawn by James Roday and Gus by Dulé Hill return to Lassie's side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural.

David Schwimmer's comedy series Sky One Intelligence it's about a maverick American intelligence agent (Schwimmer) and an unfortunate British computer analyst (Nick Mohammed, who wrote the show).

Rossum stars in the lead role in limited series Angelyne It's all about fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women taunting men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most important of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in rose, queen of the universe that glows in the dark, Angelyne.

A.P. Bio, The comedy created by Mike O & # 39; Brien, starring Glenn Howerton, was canceled by NBC after two seasons. The series, starring Patton Oswalt, will return for a third season at Peacock. Here is a preview: