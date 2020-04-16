Brandon Micheal Hall Talks About Canceling "God Friended Me" – Deadline

God made me a friend star Brandon Micheal Hall is opening for the first time upon the cancellation of the series by CBS.

During a live Q&A on Thursday on Instagram, Hall said that he and other cast members learned of the decision just a couple of days ago and that the suddenness of it has been difficult to deal with. But he said he was grateful for the past two years for working on the program. He also said he appreciated all the support and responsiveness from fans.

Announcing the cancellation on Tuesday, CBS and producer WBTV said they are "extremely proud of the unique concept and inspiring stories God made me a friend has said in the last two seasons. We thank the brilliant cast, writers, production team, and crew for a show that sparked a thoughtful conversation about faith, life, and happiness, and made viewers feel good at the end of each episode. "

The series will end with a two-hour finale on April 26.

Hall's reaction comes a day after co-star Violett Beane shared her thoughts on social media. Beane said she was sad that the end of the road had come for the squad of gods.

Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, Joe Morton, and Erica Gimpel also starred in the series.