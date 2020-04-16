Brandi Glanville criticizes Denise Richards on social media during the season premiere of RHOBH

Season 10 of the Beverly Hills Royal Housewives premiered this week, and Brandi Glanville was definitely watching. As the episode aired on Bravo, Glanville took to Twitter to call Denise Richards for the way she treated a waiter during a grim scene.

During the episode, Richards was at a New York City restaurant with some of his RHOBH Co-stars and she was visibly upset when a waiter brought her the wrong type of Casamigos tequila.

Sorry, but it's a way to tell your waiter (I've waited for many tables) that you think your drink could be wrong without being a complete bitch. I judge people by the way they treat others. – Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) April 16, 2020

"Oh, that's not a Reposado. That's a Blanco, "said Richards, and then added:" I know my tequila. "

the Drink and tweet The author immediately criticized Richards for the way he treated the waiter during the scene.

In a second tweet, Glanville wrote that Richard was rude to a waiter, but at least his glamor was spot on. He added that if you are not happy, you should return things with a smile and an explanation.

Glanville was not the only vocal critic on social media, as many fans shared his criticism of how Richards handled the situation. This prompted Richards to respond, and she explained that she was "completely excited,quot; before the waiter delivered her tequila.

"I felt terrible and apologized to the waiter. But I do know my tequila, ”wrote Richards.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, who was with Richards during the worthwhile moment, wrote on Twitter that Bravo always shows the cast's requests during a night out. So she is always aware of how they treat servers.

Glanville was not at the premiere, but will be a recurring cast member this season. It looks like Richards will be front and center this season of RHOBH, and her story will include an alleged romance with Glanville.

Richards has denied the matter, but Glanville told a fan on Twitter that "they had sent him a legal STFU,quot; when a fan asked how Richards was "in bed."

At the end of the premiere, a text slide told viewers that Richards "stopped shooting with the group,quot; in December, and they showed a series of clips showing Richards apparently at odds with numerous co-stars.

According to We weeklyRichards, who is married to Aaron Phypers, stopped filming after Glanville said on camera that the two were having an affair.

New episodes of Beverly Hills Royal Housewives air on Wednesday nights in Bravo.



