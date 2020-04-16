Brad Pitt's appearance on the HGTV series was a record episode

According to a new Cheat Sheet report, Brad Pitt's recent appearance on the new reality TV series, Celebrity IOU, It was a success. In fact, the actor's appearance on the show was a record for the network.

Yahoo claims that the audience drew around 2.6 million viewers, which means it was the second-most-watched original episode. On April 13, the premiere was the most watched episode of HGTV GO, and it was also hugely popular on social media like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

As fans of the show know, it's hosted by real estate developers Jonathan and Drew Scott, who first rose to fame on the reality show on the show, Brothers property. Celebrity IOU, However, it plays a different role.

The show is different from other shows in that it revolves around celebrities in that they help renovate the homes of people in need. Some of the other stars to appear on the show this season include Rebel Wilson, Viola Davis, Michael Bublé, Melissa McCarthy, and Jeremy Renner.

See who's coming to Celebrity IOU! Don't miss Brad Pitt in tomorrow night's episode of #CelebIOU at 9 | 8c. pic.twitter.com/8jQyFtULMo – HGTV (@hgtv) April 12, 2020

In the first episode of the show, Pitt helped the Property Brothers renovate a home for Jean Black, who is a successful makeup artist and close friend. But instead of going back and letting everyone do all the work, Pitt also joined in.

When the finished product was finally revealed, Pitt couldn't help it but instead broke down in front of the public at home. He gave Jean a hug after everything was completed. The Scott brothers, notably, were completely impressed by Brad's "realistic nature,quot;.

Sources close to the production told Yahoo that Pitt took his free time to make sure he knew everyone involved in the series. He also spoke to all the construction managers who helped renovate the house.

According to Cheat Sheet, part of the reason why public opinion has shifted in Brad's favor regarding his dispute with Angelina Jolie is aspects like the aforementioned involvement in IOU celebrity.

Ad

Additionally, Pitt made some down-to-earth speeches last year, including at the SAG Awards in which he shot himself and legends like Quentin Tarantino.



Post views:

0 0