Blake Solly: Unlikely Short-Term NRL Moves For Super League Stars | Rugby League News

Solly: "Given the contractual regulations and financial implications of bringing in a guest like that, it would seem like good news but not based on reality,quot;





Sonny Bill Williams is one of the Super League players who has been linked to a short-term NRL move.

Blake Solly has played down rumors that NRL teams will make moves to attract Super League stars in the short term when the season resumes.

Australia's top national competition has already been marked May 28 as a possible date for the season to resume, with reports suggesting that clubs would target players from Super League teams in short-term deals while the competition remains suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sonny Bill Williams, Jackson Hastings and Blake Austin were among those linked with a temporary move, as was Australian rugby star Quade Cooper. But, talking to him Golden point Podcast, South Sydney Rabbitohs CEO Solly underscored why he believes such moves are unlikely.

"I don't want to pop anybody's balloon, but I don't think it's realistic," said Solly. Sky Sports. "Most of the clubs completed their squad of 30 or had 29 players.

"If you think each of those players will be fit and ready to play by the end of May, given the break we've had, it's hard to see how you would fit in with another player at the expense of someone hired.

"In addition to the 30 squads, each player has between three and six development players that you would call the squad, so given the contractual regulations and financial implications of bringing in a guest like that, it would seem like good news but not based on the reality ".

The NRL received criticism from some quarters, including the AFL, although the country's leading Australian Rules football competition is reported to be planning to resume its season, which started behind closed doors, in June or July.

Given the contractual regulations and financial implications of bringing such a guest, it would seem like good news but not based on reality. Blake Solly

The situation surrounding the New Zealand Warriors, who would have to undergo a two-week quarantine period upon arrival in Australia, also complicates matters.

However, Solly praised Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V & # 39; landys for being ambitious in the hopes that the 2020 campaign will restart, with booking dates as well.

"I don't think there will be any downside to a tentative date," said Solly.

"What Peter said last week in his call to the clubs was that May 28 is the most ambitious date and the earliest date we could be ready, given some of the complications with the entry of the New Warriors. Zealand to the country and give everyone time for a four-week preseason before getting back on track.

ARLC President Peter V’landys

"We had an alternative position for June 4 and 11, but anyone who knows Peter knows that he has a positive attitude, he is ambitious and ambitious."

"His opinion was that if we set the date for May 28 and it didn't come out and we started on June 4 or 11, the player would have had a great preseason, the government would be even more supportive than they are now, so there was nothing to lose by setting that ambitious date. "

However, former Super League general manager Solly remains adamant that no further play will be possible without the backing of the Australian government, with the health and safety of players and staff prioritized.

The other problem to solve is what the season will be like when the NRL finally starts again, not to mention where the State of Origin series will be located on the renewed schedule.

"That's one of the most controversial things right now," said Solly. "Talks are being held with broadcasters and they will be throughout the week.

"I think everyone's preference is to play as long as possible, starting in May and trying to get the remaining 23 rounds left."

"But I think people are realistic about how we are going to do it and if we have to shorten the season hopefully it won't be too much, with the prospect of having a Grand Final in late October or November if we have a."