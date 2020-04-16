Black Panther Chadwick Boseman Massive Weight Loss – Weighs 130 Pounds!

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has lost a great deal of weight in recent months, MTO News reported. Some estimate that the Marvel actor may have lost up to 50 pounds, and is now only 130 pounds.

Chadwick showed off his emaciated new face and body on IG Live yesterday, watch the video above:

In the video, Chadwick celebrated the life of baseball legend Jackie Robinson. Jackie Robinson was the first African American player to be allowed to play major league baseball.

Chadwick also described a partnership with a company to deliver medical protective equipment to healthcare workers across the United States.

But Chadwick's message was overshadowed by his new extreme weight loss.

After the video was leaked, fans of the Black Panther actor left messages concerned for his well-being. Some speculated that the actor could suffer from an eating disorder. Others wondered if the handsome actor could have a medical condition.

Here are some Twitter comments:

Pray for this man seriously, he's been like this for a whole year, this is not for a role and the industry is on hiatus so that excuse can no longer be used oh my god … clearly this man is not okay Maybe he is sick? Autoimmune disease? I hope he is not sick. I just pray that it's okay.

This is how it looked: