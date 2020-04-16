Home Entertainment Black Panther Chadwick Boseman Massive Weight Loss – Weighs 130 Pounds!

Black Panther Chadwick Boseman Massive Weight Loss – Weighs 130 Pounds!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has lost a great deal of weight in recent months, MTO News reported. Some estimate that the Marvel actor may have lost up to 50 pounds, and is now only 130 pounds.

Chadwick showed off his emaciated new face and body on IG Live yesterday, watch the video above:

In the video, Chadwick celebrated the life of baseball legend Jackie Robinson. Jackie Robinson was the first African American player to be allowed to play major league baseball.

Chadwick also described a partnership with a company to deliver medical protective equipment to healthcare workers across the United States.

But Chadwick's message was overshadowed by his new extreme weight loss.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©