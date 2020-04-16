Billy McFarland of Fyre Fest cites concerns of COVID-19 when requesting his early release from prison

The founder and mastermind of the Fyre Festival, Billy McFarland, is currently serving his six-year prison sentence at FCI Elkton in Lisbon, Ohio. But, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the scammer has requested an early release.

Less than two weeks after telling the New York Post Not "concerned,quot; about the virus, McFarland's legal team requested an early release from New York Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald because his pre-existing medical conditions put him at risk of contracting COVID-19, which is currently spreading throughout United States prison system.

According to the documents obtained by Hollywood reporterMcFarland's conditions include asthma, his diagnosis "on the extreme scale of the allergy spectrum for problems related to breathing and his cardiovascular system," and heart problems that he claims he has had "since he was 20 years old."

According to McFarland's lawyers, at least 24 inmates and 14 FCI Elkton prison staff have tested positive for the new coronavirus, and that number includes the warden and the assistant warden.

His attorneys claim in the petition that McFarland is housed in a large room with 140 inmates, and prison staff have already relocated at least 30 of the inmates who have become ill. the Columbus Office six FCI Elkton inmates have been reported killed by COVID-19.

McFarland is asking to be released from prison early because "it is not a risk to the community or a threat to public safety." His attorneys argued that McFarland will already be a candidate for release in 2021, and the crime for which he was convicted was a non-violent financial crime of wire fraud.

The petition also states that McFarland is at low risk of recidivism for financial crimes because he has a family that can support him and meet his basic needs.

Billy McFarland is the subject of two documentaries that tell the story of the disastrous Fyre Festival 2017, one on Netflix and the other on Hulu. His fraudulent actions cost advertisers and fans thousands of dollars and resulted in his federal prison sentence.

Earlier this month, McFarland revealed that it was trying to launch a new project that would fund phone calls for "prisoners in need and their families affected by the coronavirus." Most inmates only earn pennies an hour on their prison jobs, and the cost of phone calls can be extremely expensive.



