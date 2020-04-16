Bill O & # 39; Brien confuses fans at second chance when explaining DeAndre Hopkins exchange

When Bill O & # 39; Brien tried to explain why he had traded superstar DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals for a suspicious return package, he blamed Hopkins for wanting a raise. The discussion, held on April 4, did not sit well with Texans fans who felt that the team should have done more to keep their best receiver.

O & # 39; Brien took another stab to justify the deal Thursday. Again he disappointed and confused his critics.

"When you trade a player like DeAndre Hopkins, who has three years left on his deal, and you're trying to find a business partner, you're not talking to 31 other teams," O & # 39; Brien told reporters. "You are finding a business partner, No. 1, who will be able to pay DeAndre Hopkins."

It seems strange not to measure the interest of the entire league before sending one of the best players in the history of the team. In an ideal world for Texans, rivals would have competed with each other to acquire Hopkins, resulting in a higher return than David Johnson and a No. 40 overall draft pick. That should be the top priority in any trade.

Fans on social media joked O & # 39; Brien addressed the negotiations starting at the top of the NFL's list of alphabetical teams, settling in Arizona before exiting Section "A,quot;.

At his virtual press conference on Thursday, O & # 39; Brien asked fans to be patient with the deal and wait to judge it for two years from now. However, if it doesn't provide immediate results, Texans' ownership may have a hard time keeping their long faith in the coach.