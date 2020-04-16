Bill Cosby Will Not Receive Early Release From Prison Despite COVID-19 Concerns – Deadline

Already behind bars for over a year and a half from the 2004 Andrea Constand rape, the coronavirus pandemic will not see Bill Cosby released soon.

"Sir. Cosby is not eligible for release under Governor Wolf's order, as he was convicted of a violent crime (aggravated indecent assault) and was considered a Sexually Violent Predator," said Kate Delano, Office spokeswoman today. from the Montgomery County District Attorney, when Pennsylvania began letting convicts go on reducing the spread of COVID-19 in state jails. "Then, for both reasons, he would not be eligible to be released," added Delano.

Despite the continued desires of Cosby's reps to see the man once known as "the father of the United States" in his suburban Philadelphia home, the Keystone State Department of Corrections also confirmed what the D.A. who removed it affirmed. "Based on criteria that exempt sex offenders and knowing your case is highly publicized, you would not qualify," a Commerce Department spokesman said Thursday.

Related story Review of & # 39; # blackAF & # 39;: Netflix's Ken-Barris and Rashida Jones Meta-Sitcom is much more than good

Pleaded guilty in a new trial in April 2018 and sentenced to up to 10 years incarceration in September of that year, the widely accused Cosby has repeatedly unsuccessfully attempted to have his case dismissed, appealed or the trial revoked for his sexual assault on the former Temple University. employee. Late last month, Cosby's team said they were "exploring all legal action" to free their 82-year-old client, as states of the home-staying nation are letting out jailed seniors and others people with relevant status or at risk of COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf began signing orders for prisoners to be released after issuing an executive order on April 10. . Today, nine prisoners at the facility were released due to increased concerns of more infections to come.

Bill Cosby was not among them because he was officially labeled a violent predator by the sexual predator, as state authorities said.

"What you heard is absolutely correct," Andrew Wyatt, the comedian's longtime publicist and crisis manager, admitted to Deadline today about Cosby's condition and how that makes him ineligible for Governor Wolf's Temporary Program to postpone the sentences. imprisonment. "But, with the rise of the plague COVID-19 and its effects on the health of older people, people of color, and the fact that Mr. Cosby cannot afford to distance himself socially (due to his blindness) – he is made a candidate to be released and sent to house arrest, ”added Wyatt.

Earlier Thursday, Wyatt released a statement proclaiming that "our legal team will not file a petition until we see how Governor Wolf's executive order will be implemented."

Or not.