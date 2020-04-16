Home Entertainment Bhad Bhabie: Lil Kim underwent plastic surgery to look like a white...

Bhad Bhabie: Lil Kim underwent plastic surgery to look like a white woman!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Bhad Bhabie is still defending his Blackfishing, this time accusing rapper Lil Kim of undergoing plastic surgery and wearing a base to look like a white woman.

"Lil & # 39; Kim uses a crappy base, and without disrespecting Lil & # 39; Kim, I'm actually a fan of her," said Bhabie. "Without disrespecting her, but the girl wears a base that is too light for her face. The girl went and got a nose job to have a smaller nose like whites. Like, you guys don't see that? And as I said, without disrespect for her. I have no problem with that. She does what makes her happy. That is in her. "

