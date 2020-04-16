Bhad Bhabie: Lil Kim underwent plastic surgery to look like a white woman!

Bhad Bhabie is still defending his Blackfishing, this time accusing rapper Lil Kim of undergoing plastic surgery and wearing a base to look like a white woman.

"Lil & # 39; Kim uses a crappy base, and without disrespecting Lil & # 39; Kim, I'm actually a fan of her," said Bhabie. "Without disrespecting her, but the girl wears a base that is too light for her face. The girl went and got a nose job to have a smaller nose like whites. Like, you guys don't see that? And as I said, without disrespect for her. I have no problem with that. She does what makes her happy. That is in her. "

And she did not stop there:

"But like I say, she literally underwent surgery to look like a white person. She wears light makeup and they don't say a damn word about her. They don't say a damn f,quot; * Speaking of her, but I put on a base that makes me look tanned " .

Take a look at the tirade below. She is right?

Lil Kim has responded, and it appears to be activated as soon as the quarantine ends …