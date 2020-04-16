Beyonce makes our wish come true with appearance at Disney Singalong

Beyoncé it's in the house!
When fans tuned in Disney family singalong Thursday was expecting a fun night of inspirational songs, silly dances and many star-studded moments, including one from a special guest. But little did they know that the special guest would be the Lion King star herself.
Queen Bey really surprised all viewers when she appeared on screen to perform the classic song "When You Wish Upon a Star,quot;. Her blonde chestnut locks were pulled halfway and her makeup was simple, as was her voice.
Then, she shared a message of hope to all her fans: "Hello to all families around the world. I am so proud and honored to be part of the Disney family and to help introduce Disney Family Singalong in collaboration with Feeding America. I would like to dedicate this song to all the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We appreciate you very much. "
When the song came to an end, she added, "Please hug your families. Please be sure, don't give up hope. Let's get through this, I promise. God bless you!"
On social media, his legions of followers went crazy upon hearing the star's rare performance. "How dare they throw Beyoncé on us without any warning? I'm crying," a Twitter user. shared.
And inevitably dozens and dozens of people shared the popular Tiffany Pollard GIF in which she says "Beyonce,quot; in amazement.
This is just the beginning of what promises to be a spectacular night of performances, with the High school musical cast and more scheduled to appear as well. Fans can tune in to ABC at 8 p.m. to see the magic for themselves!
