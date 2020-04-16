Azealia Banks surprises fans with her experience of "witchcraft,quot;: "cut it and use its blood,quot;

Azealia Banks is considered by many to be one of the most talented rappers on the market. Her legacy has been tainted, but this does not mean that she does not continue to be one of the most talented women who managed to drive female inclusion in the genre when women did not receive too much love, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

The artist continues to make headlines for her alternative lifestyle despite her enormous talent, as reported by the same online publication mentioned above.

They cite the most recent example, which comes with the new issue of NOTION Magazine, where a former contributor shares some interesting advice he got from him when he considered taking up witchcraft.

Hot New Hip Hop mentions the rapper slaughtering chickens in his closet, and they also reveal the person who claims he also collects snake blood.

"In my early days of witchcraft, I asked him for some advice on a spell," according to pop author Alex Kazemi, who was quoted saying these words about Azealia.

He reportedly went on and said, "She said, 'Why don't you go down to the river, find a garter snake, cut it, and use its blood? "

Check out the tweet below:

Pop author Alex Kazemi reveals the witchcraft advice given to him by Azealia Banks in a new interview with @ArielXPink for Notion magazine: "She said," Why don't you go to the river and look for a garter snake?

Cut it off and use its blood? pic.twitter.com/Dt5XGfw5ds – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2020

The rapper made the headlines earlier this year when she went to her Instagram account to share some clips of her tear while claiming that an air hostess on an Aer Lingus flight from Gatwick to Dublin mistreated her.

Ad

Back then, it was revealed that things escalated so much that the rapper finally disembarked from the plane and was even kicked out of the entire airline.



Post views:

0 0