Ayushmann Khurrana on how COVID 19 will affect Bollywood in the long run

The outbreak of the COVID 19 pandemic has left the entire world at an indefinite halt. With the extension of the blockade, people in India are not only worried about the increase in numbers but are worried about staying home longer. But as the rules suggest, we have to practice social distancing until it's safe to get out.

Speaking about the effects of the blockade and the pandemic in general, actor Ayushmann Khurrana said Bollywood is sure to take a long-term hit. He talked about how people, even after the closure is over, will still be cautious about going to public places like movie theaters. This in turn will affect the box office numbers and also the type of content that is being generated. He also talked about how he misses being on set, or going to group narrations and playing with directors for work.

Ayushmann currently enjoys his free time with his family. He has been writing poems, making music and offering us really cool content on his social media.