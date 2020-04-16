Home Entertainment Ayesha Curry sued for $ 10 million by Branding Company

Ayesha Curry sued for $ 10 million by Branding Company

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

Ayesha Curry, the wife of NBA star Stephen Curry, is reportedly being sued for a whopping $ 10 million by a company she hired to help increase her visibility and brand.

According to TMZ Sports, Robert Flutie, the owner of Flutie Entertainment, said in the lawsuit that Curry "expressed dreams of becoming a global brand,quot; and signed a contract in November 2014. He then alleges that Curry moved from them in May. 2019 and that he "allegedly tried to remove them from all profits and wealth of things he created during his time as a Flutie customer."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©