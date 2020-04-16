Ayesha Curry sued for $ 10 million by Branding Company

Ayesha Curry, the wife of NBA star Stephen Curry, is reportedly being sued for a whopping $ 10 million by a company she hired to help increase her visibility and brand.

According to TMZ Sports, Robert Flutie, the owner of Flutie Entertainment, said in the lawsuit that Curry "expressed dreams of becoming a global brand,quot; and signed a contract in November 2014. He then alleges that Curry moved from them in May. 2019 and that he "allegedly tried to remove them from all profits and wealth of things he created during his time as a Flutie customer."

Curry has made a name for himself as a celebrity chef and had his own show on the Food Network, Ayesha & # 39; s Home Kitchen. She also appeared as a host for The Great American Baking Show for a season and has several books and even a few lines of cookware.

Flutie wants 50 percent of the Curry production company and a stake in its line of homemade commercial products.