Ava DuVernay Together as a producer – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: The future is feminine … more specifically, women of color. Two-part POV Docuseries And she could be next directed by Peabody Award winner Grace Lee (American Revolutionary: The Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs) and the Iranian documentary filmmaker Marjan Safinia (Seeds) released its first teaser and added Emmy and Peabody winner Ava DuVernay as executive producer. And she could be next It will debut on PBS and pov.org in June 2020.

POV acquired the broadcast and transmission rights from the United States for the docuseries, which will be part of the PBS summer "Trailblazers" initiative that celebrates the centennial of the women's vote and makes women who use their voices shine to make the change.

Originally slated to premiere at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival, And she could be next highlights the history of the women of color movement that is transforming American politics. Filmed in 2018 and until 2019, Docuseries follows female candidates and organizers across the country, while marginalized women compete to preserve and strengthen democracy. The episodes focus on the women leading the charge in this movement, including: Stacey Abrams (Georgia), Bushra Amiwala (Skokie, Illinois), Maria Elena Durazo (Los Angeles, California), Veronica Escobar (El Paso, Texas), Lucy McBath (Atlanta, Georgia), Rashida Tlaib (Detroit, Michigan) and Nsé Ufot, executive director of the New Georgia Project. In addition to putting women of color at the forefront, the documentary also features a team comprised exclusively of women of color.

"If there was ever a time when we need to be reminded of the leadership of women of color, that time is now," said Ava Duvernay, one of the film's executive producers. "If you are an immigrant, a young person, a person of faith, or simply someone who has felt invisible for too long, you will be reflected in this story."

"This series brings passion, energy and hope in our uncertain times," adds Justine Nagan, executive producer at POV. “Supporting this project was an opportunity to highlight the work of bold women of color on the front lines in this country, as well as those behind the camera. We are proud to partner with PBS to bring this historic work to the American public in the public media. ”

Kee, Safinia serve as producers alongside Jyoti Sarda. DuVernay serves as executive producer with Justine Nagan and Chris White from POV. In addition to LEe, Safinia, and DuVernay, field managers include Yoruba Richen, Geeta Gandbhir, Amber Fares, Deborah Esquenazi, Ramona Emerson, and Anayansi Prado.

Check out the trailer above.