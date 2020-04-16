At home with … Bristol City – Lee Johnson on philosophy, pop stars and SAS | Football news

Sky Sports Exclusive: Bristol City boss Lee Johnson joined Sky Sports to discuss his managerial philosophies, train with pop stars and much, much more.

















24:38



Bristol City boss Lee Johnson joined Sky Sports to discuss his managerial philosophies, train with pop stars, and much, much more.

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson joined Sky Sports to discuss his managerial philosophies, train with pop stars, and much, much more.

Lee Johnson discussed a wide range of topics when Sky Sports joins the Bristol City boss at home.

Gary Weaver and Keith Andrews spoke to the city manager about their training philosophies, inviting guest speakers and pop stars to train with their squad, adjusting to losing key players and much, much more …

Listen to the podcast & # 39; At home with … Bristol City & # 39;

On Bristol City's hopes for the season …

"Play-offs are a minimum requirement for us this year. However, it is not easy, because there have been many changes in our season."

"As a coach, you go to bed on the beach in the summer thinking about the team you want to choose, and we probably haven't had that team available from the start."

"But I think the players have done fantastically well. We have lost a lot of key players over the years and that has a ripple effect. Then it takes a little time to get back in sync and cohesion.

On losing key players …

"Unless you are one of the top six teams in the Premier League, there will always be scenarios where you will lose your best player. That has happened to us several times, which is really positive. We are often signing young players and trying to develop them physically, mentally and tactically.

"We did not want to lose Adam Webster and we rejected significant offers. But Brighton finally made an offer that we could not reject, and the player also wanted to go."

Championship team of the season so far We ask our Championship experts to choose their Teams of the Season for the 2019/20 season so far …

"Then we signed Ashley Williams, who is also a fantastic player, but at a very different stage in his career. Then you have to adapt because it is never like that."

"Ash gives us different strengths, but we have to adapt to things where he was not as good as Adam. But he has been an excellent signing for us on and off the field."

On bringing guest speakers …

"We invited Ian Wright to give some pearls of wisdom for our center forwards, and for that enthusiasm for scoring goals. It works as a bit of motivation. As kids, we'd throw a free kick like we were David Beckham, and that sort of thing still it is embedded in the players, even if they are 37 years old.

At home with … Leeds United Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling joined Sky Sports to talk about Marcelo Bielsa, his best moments of the season and much, much more …

"I think sometimes the coaches are afraid that another coach or manager will come see or give a training session, but I'm not one of those. I like that the boys hear a different voice, especially if they were the best players like Ian Wright, give them a boost.

"We've also brought in pop stars! Leon Rolle from Rudimental came to train with the guys, because these are inspiring characters. We've also had performances by people like the Red Arrows and the SAS Generals. It can be a long time relentless. Season and keeping children flowing and mentally challenged is key. "

On his training philosophy …

"The ideal would be to play with the high press and take the ball like Liverpool and Manchester City."

"But inevitably at your own level you have to try to recruit and then adapt to the players you have, and to play that high-pressure game you need agile forwards who are tactically good and can run and run at full speed.

At home with … Nottingham Forest Matty Cash and Michael Dawson joined Sky Sports to discuss Sabri Lamouchi, & # 39; the new Cafu & # 39 ;, Nottingham Forest's rise hopes and much, much more.

"It is an evolving journey. I am always trying to get gold nuggets of philosophy or terminology. I have spent time with the SAS and the NHS, particularly thinking under pressure. When you are on the sidelines it is very difficult to articulate and explain things already. which is very intense.

"Making the right decision at those times is key. When you can sit down and reflect later, it can be easy to determine what went wrong. At the time of pressure there are skills and techniques to try to develop them, and I am learning all the time."