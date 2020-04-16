As local TV stock prices falter, Fox Corp. is on a more stable path during the crisis – Deadline

The shares of the major owners of local US television stations. The US, including Nexstar, Sinclair, Tegna and Gray, continue to decline seriously as investors back down on exposure to an increasingly worse ad market. Still, a major player in the station's game, Fox Corp., is touted in some corners as the best-placed American media company during the coronavirus pandemic.

The stations have absorbed some of the hardest blows in the media business, with the number of viruses following an already challenging period of declining viewership. The waves of consolidation in recent years have left a handful of actors controlling the sector, but uncertainty for many other stakeholders. Even the long-awaited influx of presidential campaign spending, which is set to break records, is now under a cloud.

The National Broadcasters Association has asked Congress to include its members in COVID-19 aid provisions. NAB President Gordon Smith, in an interview last month on Westwood One radio, that advertising had "fallen to the ground" even as the costs of covering the virus continue. The result, he said, is a "crisis" that requires federal intervention.

The shares of Nexstar, the largest group in the US. In the US, they ended Thursday at $ 59.14, below their level of over $ 100 in early March. Gray has fallen to $ 10.08, less than half of its level in mid-February. Sinclair, whose local problems have been exacerbated by exposure to sports through the acquisition last year of Fox's former regional sports networks, dropped to $ 14.29. The stock started 2020 at $ 32 and traded north of $ 60 last spring. Tegna, who had already faced a power battle, fell to $ 10.53, a 30% decrease in a month.

Meanwhile, Fox Corp. shares have been in the red since they started trading last April after Disney's acquisition of $ 71.3 billion from 21st Century Fox. After debuting at $ 38.05 last April, They closed Thursday at $ 25.54. Still, as the virus crash took hold over the past month, Fox's stock has held steady, a remarkable feat in this volatile environment.

S&P Global, in a note on Wednesday, said Fox "may be the best positioned of its pure media peers to weather the pandemic due to its conservative financial policy." In a Fox update from "neutral" to "buy" on April 2, Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris called Fox "relatively attractive compared to his media peers," with the company "best positioned among its pairs in a weaker but ultimately stable consumer environment. " . "

Compared to Disney, Comcast, and WarnerMedia, Fox isn't spending much on its own direct-to-consumer streaming service. Instead, it sticks to its strategy to emphasize live sports, unscripted broadcasts, and news, augmented by digital offerings. Admittedly, it's a tough strategy without any sports in action, with many brand sellers retiring on TV and elsewhere, and more than 40% of annual revenue comes from advertising. Still, a sizable investment in animation, a model that requires fewer pilots, and a weekly WWE production, which has been crushed but is still hosting games in Florida, gives Fox advantages, as Deadline reported.

As Fox News, FS1 and Fox's broadcast network get more headlines, the cash flow at Fox is fueled by local television as the company manages one of the US station portfolios. USA More lucrative. (The company does not break down the station's revenue.)

S&P said "Fox's healthy cash flow generation and significant cash balances should allow him to offset the decline in his EBITDA." The company could end 2020 with $ 4.6 billion of cash on its balance sheet, exceeding $ 5 billion by the end of 2021, according to the firm. With numerous pairs of media raising debt to finance its operations, Fox has been able to draw on its reserves so far, though it has issued $ 1.2 billion in new debt in response to the crisis.

While Fox's path lately has not been as bumpy as that of local station groups, he warned in an SEC filing on March 31 that, despite a sharp rise in Fox News ratings, COVID-19 "could have a material adverse effect" on almost medium-term results.

Station owners will be able to present their various cases to Wall Street in the coming weeks through quarterly earnings reports. Fox has yet to announce a date for its quarterly disclosure, but all public groups must report in the first week of May.