Arthur: the new Xavi from Barcelona? Quique Setien is already an admirer | Football news

Barcelona's loss to Real Madrid was a disappointment to Quique Setien as he tries to convince everyone of his return to the future focus, restoring the club's famous focus on an aerial game, it is the best way to return the glory days to Barcelona.

But even after the final goals that took away his team's game at the Bernabéu last month, it is understood that Setien was encouraged by a particular player in midfield at Barça.

Arthur's exhibition only served to convince Setien that he is on the right track.

The Brazilian international completed 44 passes in the first half in Madrid, more than any other midfielder on the field. As had been the case in Barcelona's only other league loss under Setien, away from Valencia in January, his belief in Arthur's potential was a source of optimism.

"He is an extraordinary footballer who understands everything," says the Barcelona boss.

He sees the 23-year-old game maker as the long-term solution.

Arthur protects the ball for Barcelona during the Clásico against Real Madrid

Setien is not alone.

"He is very safe and trustworthy," says Lionel Messi of his teammate. "It has the style of La Masia."

Xavi agrees. "He is one of those players who, as we say, has the DNA of Barça."

Messi's praise caused Arthur to rush to pull his phone out of his pocket to search online and find out exactly what the Argentine had been saying about him.

But it is Xavi's praise that could be even more significant and not only because the former Barcelona captain has received strong tips to return as a coach in a short time.

Lionel Messi sees Arthur as a natural fit for Barcelona's style of play

Xavi, even more than Messi and the much-loved Andrés Iniesta, is seen as the epitome of Barcelona's style. The man who turned the rondo into much more than a pregame exercise, but a way to win games.

Over and over again, Xavi has identified Arthur as his heir.

No wonder Xavi sees his own reflection on Arthur. There is a strange similarity in the field. They share the same posture. There are echoes of the great man in his ball shield and his subsequent use of it: circulating possession, probing.

Absolute numbers also show similarity in style.

Last season, his first at the club after his move from the Guild, Arthur averaged 80 passes for 90 minutes. That was more than his new teammate in Barcelona, ​​Sergio Busquets.

Arthur has been breaking pass records in the midfield of Barcelona

In fact, against Valencia he tried more passes, 142, than any La Liga player had away from home in almost six years. That player? Xavi, of course.

It is a remarkable statistic given that the accepted wisdom is that Ernesto Valverde's more pragmatic approach was not such an obvious fit for Barcelona's pass masters.

It is Setien, after his highly praised work at Real Betis, who is considered a more appropriate keeper of the flame, and Arthur's first signs have been encouraging.

In Setien's first game, a 1-0 victory over Granada in January, Barcelona attempted more than 1,000 passes, far more than in any game with Valverde. In fact, more than any other team that Pep Guardiola's Barça has registered since Opta began to count.

With Setien & # 39; s Barcelona, ​​there is a conspicuous effort to restore those values.

And that suits Arthur.

Arthur's places of passage by zone and his sonar for Barcelona this season

He entered the 82nd minute of that Granada game. With the whistle full time, he had completed more passes than all but one of his opponents had accomplished in the entire match.

Even in what has been a stop-start season due to injury, and not without its complications for Barcelona, ​​Arthur is among the best players in passing statistics.

It is in the top six for passes completed in the last third for 90 minutes and, most intriguingly, ranks second for layoff passes. That is defined as a first time out of goal pass when there is pressure on the passer. This combination of play with Jordi Alba on the left side suggests that there is something about Iniesta about Arthur, as well as his connection to Xavi.

Arthur's grid and heatmap for Barcelona this season

There is also an awareness that you must do more. That this is a prediction about its potential as well as a statement about its quality. Again, there are signs that you recognize this.

For example, Arthur's reaction to his recent injury problems was to hire a specialized physical trainer so that he could do additional work at home. Even before the closing in Spain, he had implemented his own physical plan to improve his conditioning and strengthen himself.

She is also taking classes to learn the Catalan language.

It is the kind of attitude Barcelona will need for the team to be mobile up again. Where there is Messi there is hope, but the lesson of recent times is that more is required.

Arthur's burgeoning association with Frenkie de Jong brings something else. What is clear is that both are seen as essential components of the club's future.

The new Xavi? Arthur could help restore old Barcelona.