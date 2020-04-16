Argentina will abandon the candidacy of the Rugby World Cup 2027 | Rugby Union News







Argentina exited the 2019 Rugby World Cup in the group stage for the first time in 16 years.

Argentina is reportedly not bidding to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup to give Australia a free run as a candidate for the southern hemisphere.

The Argentine government announced in 2016 that the country would bid to bring the tournament to South America for the first time, but Sydney Daily Telegraph World Rugby Vice President Agustin Pichot said that was no longer the case.

"We discussed it with Australia and we thought it was not good for us to compete against our partner," said Argentine Pichot.

"So we decided to let Australia run because they also had a stronger project."

There were no immediate comments from the Argentine Rugby Union.

Pichot announced his attempt to replace Bill Beaumont as President of World Rugby this week. Rugby Australia seconded his nomination.

Agustin Pichot hopes to replace Bill Beaumont as President of World Rugby.

Rugby Australia, who fears he may lose up to A $ 120 million this year due to the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, would be looking for a big windfall cash win by hosting the tournament.

Australia, co-hosts of the inaugural World Cup with New Zealand in 1987 and host of the 2003 tournament, would be a huge favorite to host again in 2027 if Argentina were to withdraw.

France will host the next World Cup in 2023, the third in a row in the Northern Hemisphere after England in 2015 and Japan last year.

The Russian Rugby Union has also expressed interest in hosting the 2027 tournament in the stadiums used for the 2018 soccer World Cup. World Rugby is expected to decide the hosts next year.