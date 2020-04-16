Apple's over-ear headphones reportedly have interchangeable ear pads and headbands

According to reports, Apple's unannounced high-end in-ear headphones will come with interchangeable parts. Bloomberg He reports that Apple is developing new high-end headphones that include interchangeable ear pads and magnetically connected headbands. The modular design, similar to some other high-end headphone brands, is reportedly designed for owners to change parts during exercise sessions.

That closely resembles what Apple currently offers with its Watch, where owners can switch bands to a sportier version when they exercise. The headphones are also said to include Siri support for voice control, noise cancellation, and some built-in touch controls.

Apple currently sells over-the-ear headphones made by its Beats sub-brand

Apple's new high-end headphones will likely go head-to-head with similar top earphones, such as Sony's 1000XM3, Bose's 700 noise-canceling headphones, or Sennheiser's third-generation Momentum wireless headphones. If Apple's competitive headphones are the same price, then they'll be around $ 350-400.

Bloomberg It says Apple plans to unveil the headphones later this year, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could complicate the time of launch. Apple has reportedly been working on these new headphones for two years. Previously, reports surfaced that Apple is working on its own Apple-branded over-the-ear headphones instead of the Beats headphones the company currently sells.